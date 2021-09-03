SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Radio station commits to holiday tunes this Labor Day weekend

Magic 98.9 is getting into the holiday spirit this Labor Day weekend, playing tunes you would...
Magic 98.9 is getting into the holiday spirit this Labor Day weekend, playing tunes you would typically hear in late December.(Christopher Bernard/Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) – The countdown to Christmas has already begun for at least one radio station in the Carolinas.

Magic 98.9 is getting into the holiday spirit this Labor Day weekend, playing tunes you would typically hear in late December.

The radio station is getting mixed reactions after posting about their musical selection on Facebook.

Several people were elated by the decision, one person even went as far as to say, “Love it!!! We should always carry the Christmas spirit all year long.”

“Oh my…well it made my son super happy to hear as we drove to school. Good start to his Friday,” said one mom, who doesn’t seem fully on board with the idea of Christmas in September but went along with it anyway.

On the other hand, several people voiced concerns that Christmas music in September is way too early.

“If you’re gonna push Christmas on us now, in September, we will be sick of Christmas when Christmas gets here!” a listener commented on the radio station’s social media post.

Some angry listeners even went as far as to say the radio station is “banned” from their speakers.

For those who aren’t in favor, don’t worry, the adult contemporary music will resume when the Labor Day weekend comes to an end. Until Christmas time, at least.

Good news (or not), anyone can tune in and listen to the holiday sounds on the Audacy App and website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
William Green was charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and unlawful...
Police announce arrest in connection to deadly double shooting
Officials with the Berkeley County School District say three of their schools will transition...
Three Berkeley County schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced a mandatory vaccine requirement Wednesday in a...
N. Charleston adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy
It happened at 2:41 a.m. in the area of Nantuckett Avenue where officers responded to a call...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
US booster plan faces complications, some may miss Sept. 20
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday,...
Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks
Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid...
Joint Base Charleston C-17s, airmen had roles in last flights out of Kabul
People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week