SC National Guard to assist Tidelands Health amid COVID-19 surge

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health is setting up a multifaceted crisis strategy to handle the unprecedented influx of patients to their emergency rooms.

Medical officials say emergency departments are experiencing unprecedented demand amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge and Tidelands needs a system to handle extended wait times for patients who come to the ER with non-emergent needs.

Tidelands Health Nursing and Operations Vice President Ashley Capps says about a dozen members of the South Carolina National Guard will assist in the emergency departments. Capps says they may also provide support for the health system’s monoclonal antibody clinic and temporary respiratory clinics.

“We again welcome the skilled and dedicated members of the National Guard to work alongside our team during this latest wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Capps said. “We are extremely grateful for their partnership and willingness to help serve our community as we experience tremendous demand in our ERs and across our health system.”

The National Guard has provided crucial support to Tidelands Health during previous COVID-19 surges, Capps said.

In the past few weeks, Tidelands Health says their two ERs have been inundated with a surge of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms, all while continuing to care for patients with the normal array of illnesses and injuries.

Since both Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital are operating at more than 100 percent capacity, Tidelands says their emergency departments are serving as a holding area for patients who have been admitted but cannot move to an inpatient floor until a hospital room becomes available.

At one point this week, Tidelands Health Senior Communications Strategist Dawn Bryant said the Tidelands Waccamaw emergency department was holding 22 admitted patients, including nine critical-care patients, because there were no beds available.

Personnel, stretchers and medical equipment such as crash carts have been relocated from other areas of the hospitals to support the ERs. Bryant says Tidelands Health has opened three temporary respiratory clinics to provide care for patients with non-emergency respiratory symptoms.

“As we have throughout this pandemic, our team continues to rise to the challenge and serve our patients with care and compassion,” Capps said. “But we are asking our community to help us help you. Please get vaccinated, and please wear a mask to protect your health.

Community members who need medical care but who are not experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms have several options to receive timely treatment, Bryant said.

Tidelands says people 12 and older who are experiencing non-emergency respiratory symptoms can receive quick, convenient care at one of three temporary Tidelands Health respiratory clinics. Tidelands asks that patients Call 1-866-TIDELANDS to make an appointment. The hospital system says the clinics are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tidelands Health Family Medicine is located at 1075 N. Fraser St. in Georgetown. Another location, Waccamaw Medical Park South, is located at 4367 Riverwood Drive in Murrells Inlet. Finally Tidelands has a Myrtle Beach location at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common. That is located at 2200 Crow Lane.

Tidelands says patients can seek care at Tidelands Health Family Medicine offices. Tidelands Health Pediatrics provides care for children.

Finally Tidelands Health said they want to encourage people to see their doctors virtually. As the region’s MUSC Health affiliate, Tidelands says they offer convenient access to MUSC Health Virtual Care. Individuals can get care for many common conditions online from a trusted MUSC Health provider. No appointment is needed and Tidelands says the online service is available 24/7 at their website.

“We thank our community for your patience and understanding as we work to serve you,” Capps said. “Please know our team members are giving their all every single day in incredibly challenging conditions, and your support helps sustain them.

