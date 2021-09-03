SC Lottery
Shelby Rogers advances to 3rd round at the US Open

Shelby Rogers reacts during a Women's Singles match at the 2021 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021...
Shelby Rogers reacts during a Women's Singles match at the 2021 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021 in Flushing, NY. (Kathryn Riley/USTA)(Kathryn Riley/USTA | Kathryn Riley/USTA)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCSC) - For the 4th time in her career, Shelby Rogers is moving on to the 3rd round at the US Open.

The Lowcountry advanced with a 2nd round win over Sorana Cirstea on Thursday night, 7-5, 6-2.

With the win, Rogers will now face the top seed in the tournament, Ashleigh Barty on Saturday.

The victory upped her record at the US Open to 12-7 in her career.

If Rogers can upset Barty, she’ll match her best showing at a major in 2021 having reached the 4th round at the Australian Open back in the winter. She’s already coming off her best performance at the US Open in 2020 when she reached the quarterfinals.

