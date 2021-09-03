SC Lottery
Troopers: motorcyclist killed in Friday morning hit-and-run collision

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a hit-and-run collision in Orangeburg County Friday morning left one person dead.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a hit-and-run collision in Orangeburg County Friday morning left one person dead.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on the Interstate 26 entrance ramp from U.S. Highway 301 near mile marker 154.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was merging onto I-26 west when they made contact with another vehicle and the driver of the motorcycle was ejected.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

