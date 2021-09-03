SC Lottery
Two-alarm house fire in Conway area leaves three displaced, no injuries reported

Crews are battling a house fire early Friday morning in the Conway area.
Crews are battling a house fire early Friday morning in the Conway area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a two-alarm fire early Friday morning in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the blaze on Rowe Pond Road at 3:19 a.m., officials say.

About two hours later, HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey reported the fire was under control. Crews remain on scene checking for hot spots.

According to Casey, the blaze left three people displaced. He added they will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported.

The Conway Fire Department also assisted on the call.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

