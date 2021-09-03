Who is sending your child to virtual school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As schools contend with a growing number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts, some have already shifted to virtual learning.

Dorchester District 4 is virtual until further notice and Dorchester District 2 announced plans for a district-wide temporary switch to virtual. Meanwhile, Charleston and Berkeley County school districts are taking a piecemeal approach and allowing individual schools to go virtual without impacting the entire district.

CCSD’s Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Borowy says this approach allows them to be flexible and not impact schools that are operating with a low number of COVID cases. He says a district-wide switch to virtual would be a last resort.

“That decision would not be taken lightly,” Borowy said. “With 80+ schools and programs, we would rather take them one at a time.”

As for who makes the call, Borowy says that is done at the administrative level in consultation with the district’s medical experts and reviewed by DHEC. There are a number of factors the district considers when making the decision to go virtual – including the number of positive cases, the number of students out of school because of quarantine and the size of the building that may hamper social distancing efforts.

“Really, when we hit 5% that’s when we are taking a hard look at the school,” Borowy said. “It could get to the point where more kids are sitting on the sidelines than going to school so you might want to go virtual. That way more kids are getting actual instruction.”

It was the DD2 school board that voted on the decision to move the district to virtual temporarily. A spokesperson for CCSD said if there was a district-wide move to virtual, “we would seek board approval.” The board would also be asked to approve a district-wide decision in Berkeley County.

It is currently unclear if the DD4 school board approved that district’s switch to virtual, but there was no public-notified meeting before the decision was announced.

CCSD board member Cindy Bohn Coats says this is how the system is supposed to work. The board is not meant to vote on every decision the administration makes.

“Personally, I am not sure how the board could be more involved. It’s our job to set the parameters of the operations and the expectations, but it’s also our job to hire the superintendent to meet those parameters and execute those expectations,” Coats said. “Our administrative staff is hired and tasked with running the district.”

However, that hasn’t stopped parents from reaching out to Coats and expressing concerns about how and when these decisions are being made. One of the top concerns Coats has heard is parents who struggle with less than 24 hour notice that their child’s school is going virtual.

“I certainly think that we need to have some mechanism that lets schools know that we are approaching a problem or an issue that is going to create a virtual shift. That didn’t happen this week and I think that the board is in agreement that we want to have that conversation with staff,” Coats said suggesting as schools approach a positivity rate of 5% parents are notified that there could be shift to virtual learning. Currently, there are not strict local or state-level thresholds that trigger an automatic switch to virtual.

In Berkeley County, parents have the same complaints. As schools go virtual, parents are left scrambling trying to figure out how they’re going to work and provide supervision for children who are normally in school.

Marty Andre has two young children. One of them is in quarantine and the other’s school just switched to virtual. Mix in a small business and the situation becomes nearly untenable.

He says he was notified the night before that his elementary school child would be moving to virtual learning.

“There are jobs that you just cannot call in and say ‘Hey, I can’t come in today,’” Andre said. “My son is in first grade and has very little to do, so we have to make our own curriculum. It’s very frustrating.”

Andre says his son’s class is expected to return to in-person school but he feels if something isn’t done they’ll simply be forced into virtual again.

