Horry County Fire Rescue member saves American flag in Louisiana during Ida recovery

HCFR member Ed Begovich recovered an American flag during a search and rescue mission in...
HCFR member Ed Begovich recovered an American flag during a search and rescue mission in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.(@SCDLLR / Twitter)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRAND ISLE, La. (WMBF) - A member of Horry County Fire Rescue is helping out with the Gulf Coast’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.

According to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, HCFR member Ed Begovich was part of a task force in Grand Isle, Louisana earlier in the week.

Per a report from South Carolina Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones, Begovich and a U.S. Customs & Border Patrol agent founded an American flag that looked to be underneath some wood during a search and rescue mission,

Officials said the flag now flies on the deck of the home.

The South Carolina Fire Marshal’s Twitter account also posted a photo of the task force and border patrol agents early Saturday. while the SCDLLR thanked them further for their work.

Begovich is one of three members of HCFR who were heading to Lousiana to help with recovery efforts.

Horry County Fire Rescue is sending three members—Battalion Chief Archibald, Battalion Chief Begovich and...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Monday, August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

