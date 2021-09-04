Horry County Fire Rescue member saves American flag in Louisiana during Ida recovery

GRAND ISLE, La. (WMBF) - A member of Horry County Fire Rescue is helping out with the Gulf Coast’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.

According to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, HCFR member Ed Begovich was part of a task force in Grand Isle, Louisana earlier in the week.

Per a report from South Carolina Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones, Begovich and a U.S. Customs & Border Patrol agent founded an American flag that looked to be underneath some wood during a search and rescue mission,

SC State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones reports a member of our SC Task Force 1, Ed Begovich @hcfirerescue, & a Customs & Border Control agent recovered an American flag during their search & rescue mission on Grand Isle, LA, & it now flies on the deck of the home. #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/oPJSfpqKEX — SCDLLR (@SCDLLR) September 3, 2021

Officials said the flag now flies on the deck of the home.

The South Carolina Fire Marshal’s Twitter account also posted a photo of the task force and border patrol agents early Saturday. while the SCDLLR thanked them further for their work.

Begovich is one of three members of HCFR who were heading to Lousiana to help with recovery efforts.

Horry County Fire Rescue is sending three members—Battalion Chief Archibald, Battalion Chief Begovich and... Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Monday, August 30, 2021

