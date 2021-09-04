SC Lottery
Lowcountry deputies searching for driver who shot at motorist for honking her horn

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a driver who shot at another motorist who honked her horn at him following a near collision in the Bluffton area on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after 5 p.m., a woman was driving on Cape Jasmine Road near Cotton Grass Lane when a newer model white sedan pulled out in front of her and nearly hit her car. 

A report states that when the woman honked her horn in response to the near collision, the driver of the sedan stopped, got out of this his vehicle, took out a pistol and shot in the direction of the woman’s vehicle, striking it once.

The woman was not injured. 

BCSO officials said the the shooter, described a man in his early 20s, drove away from the scene in the direction of Gibbet Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.

