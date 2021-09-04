SC Lottery
Nurse shortage impacting Lowcountry hospitals

By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a shortage of one of the most vital roles: nurses.

This week, the American Nursing Association called on the Department of Health and Human Services to declare nurse staffing shortages a national crisis.

Happy Everett, the chief nursing officer at the Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, said she agrees that the situation is very much a crisis, and said it is happening at Roper too.

But according to Everett, Roper St. Francis has been experiencing a shortage since before the pandemic.

“Nurses have a lot of choices these days, as well. Now they go into IT professions or get advanced degrees. Or go to clinics,” Everett explained.

Everett said COVID-19 has brought on even more challenges for nurses.

“It’s put a strain on the resources. We’ve been doing this for 18-24 months now. So, we have dealt with nurses that may have been close to retirement that have decided to retire. Or, just like with all healthcare professions, just dealing with burnout,” Everett said.

She said there is also the fact that nurses are getting infected with COVID-19.

According to a study by the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences in May, South Carolina had the fourth most severe nursing shortage in the country. The study projects over 1.2 million new registered nurses nationwide will be needed by 2030 to address the current shortage.

Everett says Roper St. Francis is staying on top of the situation. She says they have over 80 travelers in the system with more on the way.

“We’re also looking long term,” Everett said. “How do we build relationships with the universities and the nursing schools in the area? To make sure we are capturing those new grads and keeping them in the profession.”

There is hope, however.

Charleston Southern University officials said they currently have 250 pre-nursing students this year. That’s a huge jump from their usual 120-150.

Jess Wellington is a senior nursing student at CSU. She said taking on a healthcare position is more important than ever.

“I think that seeing a global pandemic really called a lot of people who maybe were considering it but were afraid to step up,” Wellington said. “Like the way that 9-11, you saw a lot more firefighters, a lot more paramedics, a lot more nurses. It’s the same thing. When you see a crisis, you’re inclined to help that’s human nature.”

Officials at Roper encourage members of the community to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

