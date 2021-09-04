SC Lottery
Pleasant Labor Day weekend ahead!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be overhead for our Labor Day weekend! This means lower humidity, more sunshine and comfortable temperatures. After a refreshing start Saturday in the 50s and 60s, highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity. Temperatures warm to near 90 degrees on Sunday, expect another comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Labor Day will be hot and humid, highs will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain and storm chances will be on the increase for the middle of the week with highs near 90 degrees.

TROPICS: Hurricane Larry is now a major hurricane with winds of 125 mph over the open waters of the Atlantic. Larry will approach Bermuda by the middle of the week, and will turn to the northwest by the end of the week. There are no impacts on the United States expected at this time. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 86, Low 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 69.

LABOR DAY: Sun & Clouds. High 92, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 91, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 73.

