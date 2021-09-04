Troopers investigating deadly crash between motorcycle, 83-year-old woman
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Berkeley County.
Troopers report it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Troopers say 83-year-old Nancy Prockiw was turning left onto Clements Ferry Road from Peninsula Cove Drive, when she crashed into a motorcycle.
They say the motorcyclist was taken to MUSC and died there from their injuries.
Officials say Prockiw was not hurt in the crash and was wearing a seat belt.
They say she is a resident of Mount Pleasant.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
