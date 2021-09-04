Troopers investigating deadly crash between motorcycle, 83-year-old woman

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Berkeley County.

Troopers report it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say 83-year-old Nancy Prockiw was turning left onto Clements Ferry Road from Peninsula Cove Drive, when she crashed into a motorcycle.

They say the motorcyclist was taken to MUSC and died there from their injuries.

Officials say Prockiw was not hurt in the crash and was wearing a seat belt.

They say she is a resident of Mount Pleasant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

