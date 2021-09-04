Woman arrested after disturbance prompts lockdown at Berkeley High School

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department says they arrested a woman after she created a disturbance at Berkeley High School, prompting a lockdown.

Affidavits say 38-year-old Shezzette Emerson acted in an obnoxious manner and loitered around the premises of the school on Thursday.

They say she did not have permission from the Berkeley County School District to be there.

Officers say it began when Emerson made numerous threats to the school and a teacher in social media posts on Wednesday.

They say she made the posts after a physical altercation was captured on video and shared over social media.

According to police, meetings were held in an effort to prevent additional issues.

The next day, they say one of Emerson’s children was involved in another altercation on school grounds.

Officials say Emerson became belligerent by yelling and cursing, and told her children to go after other students.

The School Resource Officer says this happened in the front foyer of the main office.

He says it prompted him to place the school on lockdown, further disrupting the school day.

They say Emerson refused to leave the school grounds when told to do so by school administration, members of the school district, and law enforcement.

Emerson is now charged with Disturbing School.

The Moncks Corner Police Department continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

