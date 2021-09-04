SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman arrested after disturbance prompts lockdown at Berkeley High School

The Moncks Corner Police Department says they arrested a woman after she created a disturbance...
The Moncks Corner Police Department says they arrested a woman after she created a disturbance at Berkeley High School, prompting a lockdown.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department says they arrested a woman after she created a disturbance at Berkeley High School, prompting a lockdown.

Affidavits say 38-year-old Shezzette Emerson acted in an obnoxious manner and loitered around the premises of the school on Thursday.

They say she did not have permission from the Berkeley County School District to be there.

Officers say it began when Emerson made numerous threats to the school and a teacher in social media posts on Wednesday.

They say she made the posts after a physical altercation was captured on video and shared over social media.

According to police, meetings were held in an effort to prevent additional issues.

The next day, they say one of Emerson’s children was involved in another altercation on school grounds.

Officials say Emerson became belligerent by yelling and cursing, and told her children to go after other students.

The School Resource Officer says this happened in the front foyer of the main office.

He says it prompted him to place the school on lockdown, further disrupting the school day.

They say Emerson refused to leave the school grounds when told to do so by school administration, members of the school district, and law enforcement.

Emerson is now charged with Disturbing School.

The Moncks Corner Police Department continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Moffett
Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach
Officials with the Berkeley County School District say three of their schools will transition...
Three Berkeley County schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks
Authorities say two infant twin brothers found in a vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday...
Coroner identifies infant twins found dead in vehicle outside SC daycare
Lottery tickets
Where are South Carolina’s winningest lottery stores?
The property is the largest area of undeveloped land in Summerville and it is located near Dr....
Dorchester Co. to open their largest park yet

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Berkeley County.
Troopers investigating deadly crash between motorcycle, 83-year-old woman
As the nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a shortage of one of the most...
Nurse shortage impacting Lowcountry hospitals
Alexander Moffett
Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach
VIDEO: Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach
VIDEO: Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach