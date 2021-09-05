SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester District 2 announces food service plans for students during virtual learning

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two says food service will be available for all enrolled students, including virtual academy students, while the district is on temporary virtual learning.

The district says breakfast and lunch for six days will be available for pick up on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. while supplies last at the following locations:

  • Alston Middle, 500 Bryan Street, Summerville
  • Dubose Middle, 1005 DuBose School Road, Summerville
  • Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Boulevard, North Charleston
  • Oakbrook Middle, 286 Old Fort Drive, Ladson

Individuals will need to self-identify but will not be required to register or have a placard. Students do not need to be present for meal pick-up.

The district is going temporarily virtual beginning Tuesday until Sept. 15.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
The Moncks Corner Police Department says they arrested a woman after she created a disturbance...
Woman arrested after disturbance prompts lockdown at Berkeley High School
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car in...
Troopers investigating deadly crash between motorcycle, 83-year-old woman
Alexander Moffett
Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a driver who shot...
Lowcountry deputies searching for driver who shot at motorist for honking her horn

Latest News

A former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain was laid to rest on Saturday.
Memorial service held for retired Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Retired Berkeley County captain laid to rest
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman arrested after disturbance prompts lockdown at Berkeley High School
The Moncks Corner Police Department says they arrested a woman after she created a disturbance...
Woman arrested after disturbance prompts lockdown at Berkeley High School