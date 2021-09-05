Dorchester District 2 announces food service plans for students during virtual learning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two says food service will be available for all enrolled students, including virtual academy students, while the district is on temporary virtual learning.

The district says breakfast and lunch for six days will be available for pick up on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. while supplies last at the following locations:

Alston Middle, 500 Bryan Street, Summerville

Dubose Middle, 1005 DuBose School Road, Summerville

Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Boulevard, North Charleston

Oakbrook Middle, 286 Old Fort Drive, Ladson

Individuals will need to self-identify but will not be required to register or have a placard. Students do not need to be present for meal pick-up.

The district is going temporarily virtual beginning Tuesday until Sept. 15.

