House committee joins SC redistricting debate with meetings

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A group of South Carolina House members will start their work on redistricting this week.

The House ad-hoc committee holds its first of 10 public meetings in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday and in Florence on Thursday.

The committee has five Republicans and three Democrats. A similar Senate subcommittee already held 10 hearings across the state.

The lawmakers are using the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

The entire General Assembly will vote on the suggested maps during a special session this fall.

