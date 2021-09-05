Major renovation in the works at Charleston Pepsi Plant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans for a mixed-use development in place of a Charleston Pepsi facility are in the pre-approval process.

A major renovation is in the works for the Pepsi distribution facility along Algonquin Road in Charleston.

On Thursday, the city’s Technical Review Committee began the pre-approval process for a project that will turn the facility into a mixed-use development including retail, office and food and beverage space.

The project was submitted by Hoyt + Berenyi LLC, a local engineering and development firm.

According to the TRC, the new development will include 24,450 square feet of retail use, another 17,550 for food and beverage use, and 2,500 for outdoor restaurant use. Additionally, city officials said a large portion will be used for office space.

Eric Schultz, the Principal Planner for the City of Charleston, said the first review on September 2nd resulted in some revisions needing to be made.

“They’ve got some work to do. Some coordination with SCDOT. The Department of Transportation with the State because Algonquin is a state road. Then, they have to meet all other codes of the city,” Schultz explained.

Though there is some additional work needed, Schultz said the committee is excited about the project.

“I think their concept and what we’re seeing visually, and the layout is kind of exciting. I think it will be a fun place to not only work, but also visit as a destination. Taking advantage of the food and beverage, whatever ultimately happens there.”

Schultz said if all goes well, he is confident the project could be approved in the next 6-8 months.

