Memorial service held for retired Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain was laid to rest on Saturday.

Capt. Will Rogers passed away on Aug. 27 and on Saturday he was honored with a motorcade procession from Moncks Corner to Faith Church in Summerville where his memorial service took place. He received full honors.

“He gave over 30 years of his life to service,” the sheriff’s office said. “Rogers survived an ambush attack, in the line of duty, in 2015 that doctors never expected him to survive. Even after his retirement, he was an outspoken advocate for the violence against members of Law Enforcement.”

In 2015, BCSO officials say Rogers survived an ambush attack in the line of duty. They say he was attacked from behind and shot by a masked man in Moncks Corner. Doctors did not expect him to survive.

The sheriff’s office says Rogers gave more than 30 years of his life to service before his retirement and continued to be a strong advocate against violence towards members off law enforcement.

Former colleagues say Captain Rogers will be remembered as one of the greatest cops in Berkeley County.

