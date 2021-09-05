SC Lottery
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released new details on Sunday in the shooting of Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County.

SLED says Hampton County dispatch received a 911 call from Alex Murdaugh on Saturday at 1:34 p.m. where he told dispatchers that he had been shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, South Carolina.

According to the release, the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene while EMS coordinated medical air transport of Murdaugh to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia for treatment of a superficial gunshot wound to the head.

SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby says the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to lead the investigation and SLED personnel were dispatched to the scene at 2:41 p.m. with Lowcountry regional agents arriving on scene at 3:40 p.m. and crime scene agents arriving on scene at 4:30 p.m.

Crosby says SLED agents worked throughout the night and into Sunday morning collecting evidence, processing the crime scene, interviewing witness and following up on potential leads.

Authorities say a black Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by Murdaugh was processed and towed from the scene to a police impound lot for further evaluation.

No arrests have been made at this time and SLED is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

