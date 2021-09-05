Orangeburg Co. Animal Shelter asking for help after food, supplies were stolen

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter is asking for the public’s help after they say their collection of donations were stolen.

The shelter says two of their storage units were broken into sometime earlier last week. They say the locks were cut off and replaced with other locks.

They say there are no security cameras at the storage facility.

Shelter officials say all of their brand new crates, still in boxes given to them from FEMA, were stolen. They say all of their dog food donations were stolen, along with their extra dryer and new rubber mats.

Shelter staff says they’re devastated.

They say they almost completely rely on food donations to have enough money to buy life-saving vaccines and medications on a small budget.

Now that the food donations are gone, officials say they need to prioritize buying dog food instead of vaccines, wormer, flea and tick medication, eye medicine for the kittens, and other necessities.

The shelter is asking for dog food donations to compensate for the loss.

They say they try to keep their dogs on either Purina One or Pedigree Adult.

Those who want to donate are asked to order from Orangeburg’s Tractor Supply.

The animal shelter says you can have it picked up by their staff, drop it off on the picnic table outside the shelter, or have it shipped to the shelter.

They ask you to email Melissa Coxe at rescuemesc@gmail.com to order at Orangeburg’s Tractor Supply for pick up.

The number for the store is (803)531-7600.

Those who opt to ship donations to the shelter are asked to ship them to 1596 Ellis Ave, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

