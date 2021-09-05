SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pleasant Labor Day weekend ahead of a hot week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Stephanie Sine
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be overhead for the rest of the Labor Day weekend! This means lower humidity, more sunshine and comfortable temperatures today. After a pleasant start this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, temperatures warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon with the sunshine. Labor Day will be hot and humid, highs will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. We return to a summer like pattern as rain and storm chances increase for the middle to the end of the week thanks to an approaching cold front. Highs will be near 90 degrees with more humidity into next weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Larry is a major hurricane over the open waters of the Atlantic. Larry will approach Bermuda by the middle of the week, and will turn to the northwest by the end of the week. There are no direct impacts on the United States expected at this time aside from higher surf and rip currents. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88 Low 71.

LABOR DAY: Sun & Clouds. High 92, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 92, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 69.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
The Moncks Corner Police Department says they arrested a woman after she created a disturbance...
Woman arrested after disturbance prompts lockdown at Berkeley High School
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car in...
Troopers investigating deadly crash between motorcycle, 83-year-old woman
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a driver who shot...
Lowcountry deputies searching for driver who shot at motorist for honking her horn
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Sunday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday night forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Great Labor Day weekend weather!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast