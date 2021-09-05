SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Shelby Rogers shocks top-seeded Asleigh Barty at 2021 US Open

Shelby Rogers, of the United States, reacts after defeating Ashleigh Barty, of Australia,...
Shelby Rogers, of the United States, reacts after defeating Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By U.S. Open
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shelby Rogers has struck again.

The engineer of one of the more dramatic upsets of the 2020 US Open, when she saved four match points to take out No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova in the Round of 16, has produced another brilliant episode of Shelby shocks.

On Saturday night, Rogers toppled No. 1-seeded Ashleigh Barty, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6, in Arthur Ashe Stadium to earn her first career victory over a reigning world No.1 and book a spot in the second week of the 2021 US Open.

Barty, the reigning Wimbledon champion, drops to 14-3 in three-setters in 2021. The Aussie held a 5-2 double-break lead late in the third set before Rogers stormed back to take the victory.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
The Moncks Corner Police Department says they arrested a woman after she created a disturbance...
Woman arrested after disturbance prompts lockdown at Berkeley High School
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car in...
Troopers investigating deadly crash between motorcycle, 83-year-old woman
Alexander Moffett
Allegedly intoxicated man tries to fight EMS on Folly Beach
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a driver who shot...
Lowcountry deputies searching for driver who shot at motorist for honking her horn

Latest News

The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
RiverDogs Win Sixth Straight, Move Closer to Securing Postseason Berth
Week 2 of high school football in the Lowcountry is set to kick off on Friday.
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 2 Coverage
VIDEO: Lowcountry High School Football - Week 2 Coverage - PART 3
VIDEO: Lowcountry High School Football - Week 2 Coverage - PART 3
VIDEO: Lowcountry High School Football - Week 2 Coverage - PART 2
VIDEO: Lowcountry High School Football - Week 2 Coverage - PART 2