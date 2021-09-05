Shelby Rogers shocks top-seeded Asleigh Barty at 2021 US Open

Shelby Rogers has struck again.

The engineer of one of the more dramatic upsets of the 2020 US Open, when she saved four match points to take out No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova in the Round of 16, has produced another brilliant episode of Shelby shocks.

On Saturday night, Rogers toppled No. 1-seeded Ashleigh Barty, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6, in Arthur Ashe Stadium to earn her first career victory over a reigning world No.1 and book a spot in the second week of the 2021 US Open.

Barty, the reigning Wimbledon champion, drops to 14-3 in three-setters in 2021. The Aussie held a 5-2 double-break lead late in the third set before Rogers stormed back to take the victory.