1 killed, 2 hurt in three-vehicle crash along I-20 in Darlington County, troopers say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died after a crash along I-20 in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Matthew Southern said troopers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the three-vehicle crash near the 131-mile marker.

Southern said all three cars were in the eastbound lanes, when two of the pick-up trucks involved slowed down due to traffic.

During that time, a Hyundai four-door sideswiped a Toyota pick-up truck which caused the truck to run off the side of the road, hit a tree and flip over, according to Southern. The driver of the pick-up truck was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital.

The Hyundai then overturned on I-20 and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, Southern said. The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died. A passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was also in the Hyundai and was entrapped. Crews managed to get the passenger out and take them to the hospital.

During the collision, a third vehicle, a Dodge pick-up truck, sideswiped the Hyundai. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not hurt in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

