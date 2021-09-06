SC Lottery
1 killed, 2 hurt in three-vehicle crash along I-20 in Darlington County, troopers say

(Jamal Smalls)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died after a crash along I-20 in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Matthew Southern said troopers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the three-vehicle crash near the 131-mile marker.

Southern said all three cars were in the eastbound lanes, when two of the pick-up trucks involved slowed down due to traffic.

During that time, a Hyundai four-door sideswiped a Toyota pick-up truck which caused the truck to run off the side of the road, hit a tree and flip over, according to Southern. The driver of the pick-up truck was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital.

The Hyundai then overturned on I-20 and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, Southern said. The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died. A passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was also in the Hyundai and was entrapped. Crews managed to get the passenger out and take them to the hospital.

During the collision, a third vehicle, a Dodge pick-up truck, sideswiped the Hyundai. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not hurt in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

