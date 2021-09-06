Annual 9/11 Heroes Run to commemorate 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race will mark the 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States this Saturday.

The event, hosted by veteran service organization the Travis Manion Foundation, will take place at the Charleston Fire and Police Department on Daniel Island beginning at 9 a.m.

The race will also honor the lives lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, along with veterans, military members, and first responders who serve the nation and local communities.

Special guests expected to appear include Ryan Manion, the president of the Manion Foundation and sister of fallen Marine 1st Lt Travis Manion; Jessica Ross, the sister of fallen 9/11 first responder New York Port Authority Police Officer Christopher Amoroso.

The 9/11 Heroes Run is being held in more than 50 locations nationwide and around the world. It is expected to draw more than 60,000 participants worldwide.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he pulled his wounded teammates to safety.

“The 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks is an opportunity to reflect,” Ryan Manion said. “We reflect on the civilians and first responders we lost that day, and all those lost in the wars since, including my brother. Especially at this time in our nation’s history, it’s important that we come together to remember what connects us as Americans and rediscover the strength of our character. It has never been more important to let those who have sacrificed so much in the last 2 decades know that we are here for them. This is what the 9/11 Heroes Run race series is all about.”

Before his final deployment, Manion visited New York City Fire Department Rescue Company 1, which lost almost all of their men on 9/11.

At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day.

