Beachgoers soak in last rays of Labor Day Weekend as restaurants welcome recovery

Locals and visitors alike flocked to beaches across the Lowcountry on Monday to mark the unofficial end to summer.(Live 5 News)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) – Locals and visitors alike flocked to beaches across the Lowcountry on Monday to mark the unofficial end to summer.

With hardly a cloud in the sky, beachgoers at Folly Beach splashed in the waves and sat in the sun as a group of several dozen young people took part in a viral TikTok milk crate challenge.

“It was relaxing. There’s no humidity for once, oh my gosh, we can breathe,” beachgoer Bee Hooper said.

“A beautiful day in a beautiful country,” her friend Seth DeRoche added.

While many used the day to unwind, others in the food and beverage and tourism industries, like bartender Nathan McClements, were hard at work.

“It is the last push, so I’m happy to participate in it this side of the bar,” said McClements, who has worked at The Drop In Bar and Deli for eight years.

While the restaurant won’t be setting any records, he said it’s just nice to feel a little closer to normal than the up-and-down season last year.

“Last year was more locally-sourced business, we were getting the local family around helping us out. But now we’re getting a lot more of the out-of-town folks as well,” he said.

At The Washout, an employee said business was booming to where it didn’t even feel like the pandemic was a major factor.

As the season winds down, McClements is looking ahead to next summer.

“I hope we can push through these intense waves with the virus as well and just get things back in order,” he said.

