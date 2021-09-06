Classroom Champions: Deer Park Middle School Science and Math

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dr. Marsha Neal’s love of science runs deep and it shows in her passion for her 6th grade Deer Park Middle School Science and Math students.

Neal says STEM education is important to produce 21st century learners. She says she loves to integrate both math and science in the projects she has her students do.

She says to make her classes come to life she loves to have her kids do hands on projects. Right now, her classes are studying the weather and climate.

“I love to be able to implement new things in my classroom and to be able to give my kids the opportunities that they normally would not have. So I get excited when I get anything to take the project home,” Neal said.

For Neal’s Donors Choose project she wants to give her students a unique opportunity to safely view the sun through a glass filtered plate. She says the students will use their artistic ability, mixed with science, to complete the project using pizza boxes, welding plates, and decorating materials.

The boxes will be used as their head, and they will decorate them. The students will attach the glass filter plate, which will allow them to safely look at the sun.

“They don’t remember day to day stuff, but they remember the special moments of learning in the classroom. It would make a big difference in my classroom,” Neal said.

Neal says she wants to make sure all her 75 students at this Title 1 middle school can complete this science project. This Donors Choose solar viewing project currently sits at still needing $480 dollars.

