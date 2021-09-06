Colleton County School Board to discuss virtual plans, mask requirement

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, more than a week after its schools switched to all-virtual learning.

On the agenda, the district is expected to talk about the transition from virtual to in-person learning. The Colleton County School District was the first in the Lowcountry to move back to virtual learning this school year, a move that took effect on Aug. 30.

The original plan called for the district to return to in-person learning on Sept. 13, pending a review of the situation this Friday.

The school board, meanwhile, is also expected to discuss the mask requirement the district put in place and whether it is legal. That discussion will come in the wake of a recent State Supreme Court ruling that stated the city of Columbia’s mask requirement in city schools violated state law.

The law in question is a proviso, a temporary law passed with the state’s budget, that prohibits school districts from requiring students to wear masks.

