Disturbance in Gulf could bring Lowcountry rain, Larry expected to stay in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and south-central Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance.

The system is forecast to move slowly northward or northeastward over the central and then northeastern Gulf of Mexico, likely reaching the northern Gulf coast in a few days.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the system could develop at least into a depression although there is only about a 30 percent chance that it will over the next five days. However, if it were to develop before moving across Florida and then along the Atlantic coast, the Lowcountry could see rain from the system by week’s end.

If the system were to reach tropical storm strength, the next name in the 2021 list is Mindy.

Powerful Hurricane Larry to stay in Atlantic

While Hurricane Larry likely won’t be a direct threat to land, it is expected to cause dangerous surf and rip currents along the western Atlantic shores later this week.

Significant swells should reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the center of Larry was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 52.9 West, about 715 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts, making the storm a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Larry is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 28.23 inches.

Some fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next couple of days. Thereafter, some gradual weakening is forecast.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.