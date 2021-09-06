SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Downed tree blocks River Road on Johns Island

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a downed tree is blocking a portion of River Road and are asking drivers to take an alternate route.

Charleston County dispatchers received word about the downed tree on River Road near Blind Road at 4:19 p.m.

The St. Johns Fire District says the massive tree is beyond the fire department’s ability to move, so the South Carolina Department of Transportation has been called in to assist.

Drivers are being asked to use Bohicket Road until the tree can be removed.

