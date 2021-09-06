Fort Jackson plans 20th anniversary ceremony of 9/11 attacks

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army’s training base in South Carolina plans a ceremony Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the United States.

Fort Jackson officials will lay a wreath at 5 p.m. Friday at the Centennial Park.

The ceremony is open to the public. The base is asking anyone who wants to attend to arrive by 4:30 p.m. and federal COVID-19 policy requires everyone to wear a mask.

Fort Jackson will stream the commemoration on its Facebook page. The ceremony will honor the nearly 3,000 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and the soldiers and others who died in the wars on terror that followed.

