N. Charleston police close Rivers Ave for auto-pedestrian accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say northbound lanes of Rivers Avenue are closed while they investigate a car accident.

The North Charleston Police Department released at tweet at 6:55 a.m. Monday saying that a person had been hit by an automobile near Rivers Avenue’s intersection with Greenridge Road.

Police say they expect the road to be closed for a while.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash

Traffic alert: Rivers and Greenridge is closed northbound due to an auto pedestrian accident. The road is expected to be closed down for awhile. #chsnews #chstrfc — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) September 6, 2021

