N. Charleston police close Rivers Ave for auto-pedestrian accident

By Riley Bean and Summer Huechtker
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say northbound lanes of Rivers Avenue are closed while they investigate a car accident.

The North Charleston Police Department released at tweet at 6:55 a.m. Monday saying that a person had been hit by an automobile near Rivers Avenue’s intersection with Greenridge Road.

Police say they expect the road to be closed for a while.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

