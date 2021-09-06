SC Lottery
N.C. governor signs bill banning “Carolina Squat” truck modification

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification known as the “Carolina Squat.”(Kirstie Langley)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill last week that outlaws a popular pickup truck modification known as the “Carolina Squat.”

The squat, much like its name implies, is a growing trend where the front of a truck is raised and the rear lowered, giving a truck a “squatted” look. It’s known in other areas as the “California lean” and the “Tennessee tilt.”

Some say this modification is hazardous because the driver’s view of the road can be obstructed due to the angle of the vehicle. Additionally, the tilted modification can affect how the truck brakes.

According to the newly-signed law, a vehicle would be in violation if “the alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender.”

Those found in violation can have their driver’s license revoked for one year.

The new law goes into effect on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

