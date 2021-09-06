SC Lottery
New shopping center in Moncks Corner underway

The shopping center is coming to a vacant 9-acre site right before U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress...
The shopping center is coming to a vacant 9-acre site right before U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road.
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction has started on a new strip mall in Moncks Corner.

The Moncks Corner Marketplace is planning to bring new retail, restaurant, and service-oriented businesses. The developer, Branch Properties, recently announced it will be anchored by a Publix Supermarket.

The shopping center is coming to a vacant 9-acre site right before U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road. The site is right across from the Berkeley Ford dealership and right before the Foxbank Plantation neighborhood.

Branch Properties Partner Brett Horowitz says in total, there will be 10 to 12 different tenants in the new shopping center.

They aren’t sharing the names of the other tenants yet, but Horowitz says they still have about 5,600 square feet of space still open for leasing.

Branch said in a release that they are excited to be building in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods north of Charleston. They say the Moncks Corner population is on track to increase by 4.59% annually.

Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear says he is excited to have a Publix supermarket and the Moncks Corner Marketplace under construction.

“This is a huge addition for Moncks Corner, especially for the thousands of people who live on the southern edge of town who have been needing a grocery store and other shopping and dining options for years,” Lockliear said.

The Moncks Corner marketplace is expected to be finished in June 2022.

