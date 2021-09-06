Non-profit giving away food, hygiene products in Summerville, N. Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers in North Charleston and Summerville will be giving away groceries and hygiene products to families severely affected by being quarantined.

Organizers say they will start offering weekly nutritional groceries and hygiene products starting Tuesday.

Recipients must call at least 2 hours in advance to allow organizers to prepare. Also, the CRC says recipients must have transportation to pick up.

The CRC says this service will be will be available at both their location in North Charleston and their location in Summerville.

The Community Resource Center in Summerville is located at 116 W 2nd N Street, while their location in North Charleston is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

Those looking to receive food or hygiene products should call 843-499-9498 at least two hours before going to either of the Community Resource Center’s locations.

