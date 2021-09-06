SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Non-profit giving away food, hygiene products in Summerville, N. Charleston

Organizations in North Charleston are holding food giveaways for families in need Saturday...
Organizations in North Charleston are holding food giveaways for families in need Saturday morning.(Pexels)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers in North Charleston and Summerville will be giving away groceries and hygiene products to families severely affected by being quarantined.

Organizers say they will start offering weekly nutritional groceries and hygiene products starting Tuesday.

Recipients must call at least 2 hours in advance to allow organizers to prepare. Also, the CRC says recipients must have transportation to pick up.

The CRC says this service will be will be available at both their location in North Charleston and their location in Summerville.

The Community Resource Center in Summerville is located at 116 W 2nd N Street, while their location in North Charleston is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

Those looking to receive food or hygiene products should call 843-499-9498 at least two hours before going to either of the Community Resource Center’s locations.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter is asking for the public’s help after they say...
Orangeburg Co. Animal Shelter asking for help after food, supplies were stolen

Latest News

The shopping center is coming to a vacant 9-acre site right before U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress...
New shopping center in Moncks Corner underway
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
Plans for a mixed-use development in place of a Charleston Pepsi facility are in the...
Major renovation in the works at Charleston Pepsi Plant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Major renovation in the works at Charleston Pepsi Plant