One killed in two vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person was killed after a two car crash on Sunday in Orangeburg County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday on SC 6 near SC 310.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a 2003 Toyota sedan was traveling west on SC 6 when it crossed the center line and struck a 201 Chevrolet pickup.

Pye says the driver of the Toyota was killed in the collision.

Authorities say the driver and passenger in the pickup were treated for minor injuries.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

