SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investigate shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 10 a.m. about a reported shooting.
Dispatchers received a call shortly before 10 a.m. about a reported shooting.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Logan Reigstad
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded Monday morning to a shooting reported at an apartment complex along Ashley River Road.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said there was one victim but that the shooting did not appear to involve foul play.

Charleston County dispatchers received a 911 call about the incident, in the 2200 block of Ashley River Road, at 9:57 a.m. Dispatchers said the incident happened at the Avenues at West Ashley.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter is asking for the public’s help after they say...
Orangeburg Co. Animal Shelter asking for help after food, supplies were stolen

Latest News

The National Weather Service says that there is a moderate risk of rip currents at Charleston...
Weather Service issues riptide warning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston police closing Rivers Ave for auto-pedestrian accident
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Shuttle from Mt. Pleasant to IOP concludes first year of service
The North Charleston Police Department released at tweet at 6:55 a.m. Monday saying that a...
N. Charleston police close Rivers Ave for auto-pedestrian accident