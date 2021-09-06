Police investigate shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded Monday morning to a shooting reported at an apartment complex along Ashley River Road.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said there was one victim but that the shooting did not appear to involve foul play.

Charleston County dispatchers received a 911 call about the incident, in the 2200 block of Ashley River Road, at 9:57 a.m. Dispatchers said the incident happened at the Avenues at West Ashley.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

