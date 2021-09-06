Shuttle from Mt. Pleasant to IOP concludes first year of service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A CARTA service from Mount Pleasant to the Isle of Palms called Beach Reach will be concluding it’s first season as Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer.

Monday is the last day to take advantage of the summer CARTA bus service, but officials say plans are already in the works for next year’s beach season.

“Our takeaway is this is the first time in 8 years that anyone has been able to access a Charleston area beach via public transit,” Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments Regional Strategist Daniel Brock said. “And that’s a win in terms of connectivity and equity.”

The Beach Reach Shuttle ran from the Mount Pleasant Towne Center to the Isle of Palms every weekend and provided transportation to more than 400 people.

On their busiest weekend, Brock says there were 97 riders.

Brock says the shuttle not only provides an option for those without a car, but it also reduces traffic and opens up parking on the Isle of Palms.

CARTA plans to use these next eight months until next summer to make small adjustments where they need to, but overall Brock says things ran smoothly. He says right now the plan is to start the shuttle back up again on Memorial Day.

Brock says there is potential to expand the beach shuttle service to other parts of the Lowcountry, including a shuttle to Sullivan’s Island and one to Folly Beach.

