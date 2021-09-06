Summerville firefighters collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ida

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Fire and Rescue is asking for the community’s help in raising donations for victims of Hurricane Ida.

Fire officials are collecting items like cleaning supplies, Gatorade, water, generators and carbon monoxide detectors.

Summerville Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Christopher Tennyson said the idea came about through a company he works with part-time called On Scene Training Associates. He says they have a great relationship with many of the smaller agencies and departments in Louisiana that are in need of help.

Tennyson says he and a captain from the North Charleston Fire Department will drive the products to the areas in need on Sept. 19 and will stay for a few days to help with whatever else they need.

Tennyson says it’s important to lend a helping hand from afar.

“We all know that we’re not above natural disasters, either,” Tennyson said. “And so when the time comes that it’s our turn to need help from as far away as even California, I think with us helping other agencies the return will come tenfold, and that’s what it’s all about, just helping each other out.”

Fire officials say you can drop off the items at any of the five Summerville stations:

300 West Second North Street

110 Luden Road

1701 Old Trolley Road

164 Sheep Island Road

101 West Butternut Road

They will accept donations through the morning of Sept. 19.

