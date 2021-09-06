Trident Health planning multi-million-dollar expansion in Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health says it is preparing for future population growth with a major expansion project.

The system plans to add a new cardiac catheterization lab and three new operating rooms to its current medical center. They also plan to build a behavioral health hospital.

Trident currently has two cardiac cath labs but will spend $4 million to add a third by July 2022.

Trident Health President and CEO Christina Oh said it’s one of three projects that will help Trident adapt to the changing needs of the community.

“If you look at the 5 -year population growth rate for the Tri-County area, it’s growing twice as fast as the state of South Carolina and three times as fast as the rest of the country,” Oh said. “So with all of these residents moving into the area, as well as a baby boomer population growing significantly, over the next five years, we knew this was an important part of just being responsible for the community.”

Trident will also begin a $21 million operating room expansion which will result in three additional operating rooms. Oh said that project will likely begin in early 2022 and will take about a year to complete.

Oh said Trident Health purchased land on the southwest corner of Highway 78 and I-26 for its new behavioral health hospital. The new $35 million facility will have 60 beds for adult, geriatric and pediatric psychiatric care. Oh said the project will expand the capacity for patients who need that urgent care.

She expects to break ground on the new hospital in December and to complete the facility by early 2023.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.