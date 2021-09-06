Tropical disturbance to bring rain chance later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pleasant end to the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine! An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out through this evening. Otherwise, it will be warm with lower humidity this evening with temperatures in the 80s. We’ll be watching a disturbance in Gulf of Mexico this week as it moves from the Southwestern Gulf to the Northeaster Gulf and eventually off of the Southeast coastline. The National Hurricane Center puts the odds of development for this disturbance into a tropical system at 30% right now. Regardless of development, a slug of moisture will stretch out of the Gulf, across Florida and close to the South Carolina coastline. Simultaneously, a cold front will be moving across the Southeast limiting the northern extent of this moisture. There is a high degree of uncertainty with how well the system develops and where this cold front will be at the time of this system coming out of the Gulf. Due to the uncertainty, models are struggling to paint a clear picture on when, and how much, rain will impact our area later this week. Right now, it appears the best chance of rain will be late Wednesday through Friday morning. Significant development of this disturbance does not appear likely! We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 70.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 87, Low 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 72.

