Tropical disturbance to bring rain chance later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s going to be a hot and sunny end to our Labor Day weekend with highs set to reach the low 90s inland, mid 80s today at the beaches. There will be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening. We’ll be watching a disturbance in Gulf of Mexico this week as it moves from the Southwestern Gulf to the Northeaster Gulf and eventually off of the Southeast coastline. The National Hurricane Center puts the odds of development for this disturbance into a tropical system at 30% right now. Regardless of development, a slug of moisture will stretch out of the Gulf, across Florida and close to the South Carolina coastline. Simultaneously, a cold front will be moving across the Southeast limiting the northern extent of this moisture. There is a high degree of uncertainty with how well the system develops and where this cold front will be at the time of this system coming out of the Gulf. Due to the uncertainty, models are struggling to paint a clear picture on when, and how much, rain will impact our area later this week. Right now, it appears the best chance of rain will be late Wednesday through Friday morning. Significant development of this disturbance does not appear likely! We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 88.

THURSDAY: Cloudy Sky. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 87.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 87.

