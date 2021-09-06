SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

US helped family escape Afghanistan using overland route

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. The United States is confirming for the first time that it has helped a U.S. citizen and family members to escape Afghanistan through an overland route to a neighboring country.(AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The United States is confirming for the first time that it has helped a U.S. citizen and family members to escape Afghanistan through an overland route to a neighboring country.

A U.S. official says Monday that the citizen and the citizen’s children “successfully departed Afghanistan using an overland route” and were met by U.S. Embassy staff at the border. The official would not speak to details of the evacuation or to the country in which they arrived, citing security reasons and the need to preserve the viability of the route for possible future efforts.

The evacuation is the first overland extraction the U.S. government has confirmed since it ended its air evacuation effort last week with the final withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter is asking for the public’s help after they say...
Orangeburg Co. Animal Shelter asking for help after food, supplies were stolen

Latest News

A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by Polk County Sheriff's Office of the...
Suspect held without bond in shooting of Florida family
VIDEO: SC Health Dept. to release 4-day COVID-19 case totals Tuesday
VIDEO: SC Health Dept. to release 4-day COVID-19 case totals Tuesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleton Co. School Board to meet on virtual plan, mask requirement
The person was driving a golf cart when it appeared the dog fell out of the drivers lap into...
GRAPHIC: Police warn of golf cart danger for children, pets