Weather Service issues riptide warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those at the beach this Labor Day should watch out before getting too deep in the water.

The National Weather Service says that there is a moderate risk of rip currents at Charleston beaches. The warning has been issued from Beaufort to Charleston.

In a tweet released at 10:03 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service says the currents are being caused by swell from Hurricane Larry still far out at sea.

A Moderate Risk of rip currents is in place for all beaches Tuesday due to swell from Larry passing well offshore. #scwx #gawx #chswx #savwx pic.twitter.com/xcBVNQ4xyq — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 6, 2021

