Weather Service issues riptide warning

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those at the beach this Labor Day should watch out before getting too deep in the water.

The National Weather Service says that there is a moderate risk of rip currents at Charleston beaches. The warning has been issued from Beaufort to Charleston.

In a tweet released at 10:03 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service says the currents are being caused by swell from Hurricane Larry still far out at sea.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

