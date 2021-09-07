SC Lottery
$180 mil assisted living facility in the works near Freshfields Village

By Danielle Seat
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new senior housing facility, Seafields Village, is in the works to serve the Sea Island communities.

The 9-acre property is being developed by Big Rock Partners Real Estate and it is being planned near Freshfields Village. It will be off Seabrook Island Road, about 100 yards passed the roundabout that leads to Kiawah Island Road and Betsy Kerrison Road.

Big Rock Partners Real Estate Founding Chairman Richard Ackerman says medical and assisted living facilities are lacking in the area. He says the owners of Kiawah Island Resort, South Street Partners, came to him to help them solve this problem.

“The one piece that was missing to complete Kiawah was a place for people to age in place,” Ackerman said.

Kiawah Life Plan Village Inc. plans to build a 350,000 square foot building, with three stories and 98 apartments. The facility will also have 16 assisted living buildings and a variety of shared spaces including a movie theatre, dining facilities, fitness rooms, lecture halls, and more.

Ackerman says the Medical University of South Carolina will conduct regular telehealth visits for residents. A new emergency room and medical offices are in the works across the street, and Ackerman says healthcare will be a only minutes away.

“Its a combination of luxury living plus a highly amenities space to keep people active a socially engaged as well as focusing on their health,” Ackerman said. He says they plan to start construction in late September.

A turn lane is planned about 100 yards past the roundabout on the way to Seabrook Island. Ackerman says the whole project is expected to be complete in 2024.

