Another Charleston County school transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID

Officials with the Charleston County School District announced on Tuesday that another school...
Officials with the Charleston County School District announced on Tuesday that another school will be transitioning to virtual learning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District announced on Tuesday that another school will be transitioning to virtual learning.

According to the district, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students quarantined as close contacts, Oakland Elementary School will transition to full virtual instruction beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8, for the next two weeks.

“Oakland Elementary is scheduled to return to in-person instruction Wednesday, September 22,” CCSD officials said.

