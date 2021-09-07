Black Magic Cafe closes West Ashley location

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Black Magic Cafe announced on its social media it has closed one of its two locations.

The post states the West Ashley location is closed as of Tuesday and the team will be exclusively operating the business at its James Island location, located at 1130 Folly Road.

We have decided to close the WA location, and will be exclusively operating Black Magic Cafe on James Island, starting... Posted by Black Magic Cafe on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The post did not explain the reason for the decision to shutter the West Ashley location.

