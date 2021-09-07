SC Lottery
CBS to launch new morning show, ‘CBS Mornings’ Tuesday

CBS Mornings will broadcast live from 1515 Broadway in Times Square. Pictured (L-R): Tony...
CBS Mornings will broadcast live from 1515 Broadway in Times Square. Pictured (L-R): Tony Dokoupil, Gayle King, and Nate Burleson Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(MICHELE CROWE | Michele Crowe/CBS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CBS News) - CBS is giving its morning news a makeover starting Tuesday with the debut of “CBS Mornings.”

The new broadcast will originate from a state-of-the-art new studio on Times Square with a fresh new look and format.

Anchors Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil will welcome Nate Burleson to the table. Burleson was introduced last month as a replacement for Anthony Mason, who will serve as a cultural correspondent.

The program’s new theme and sunshine logo will seem very familiar to viewers of “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself,” CBS News and Stations President and Co-head Neeraj Khemlani said. “We’re adding a little bit of ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ – every morning – on ‘CBS Mornings.’”

“CBS Mornings” will build on the strong foundation of hard news and smart conversation set by CBS News in the mornings during the 7 a.m. hour, while expanding its feature reporting during the 8 a.m. hour with live interviews as well as in-depth pieces, covering topics from news, sports, climate, and technology to race, health, parenting and personal finance.

It will also feature signature arts and culture pieces from Mason and Vlad Duthiers will continue to be a regular feature, bringing his joy to the new studio through his “What to Watch” segment.

“CBS Mornings” premieres Tuesday at 7 a.m., right after “Live 5 News This Morning.”

