Clemson S Zanders out for season with shoulder injury

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting safety Landen Zanders will need shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Zanders hurt himself in the 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia this past Saturday night.

Zanders, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior from Shelby, North Carolina, had 34 tackles last season as he started 10 of Clemson’s 12 games.

Zanders posted on social media that while he didn’t expect his season to go this way, he’ll come back stronger than ever in 2022.

Swinney said Zanders will take a redshirt season.

The coach said Tuesday the team’s other starting safety, Nolan Turner, will miss his second straight game when the Tigers open their home season against South Carolina State on Saturday.

