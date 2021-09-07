SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita,...
Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect got into a fight at Enigma Club & Lounge and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club, KWCH reported.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries, and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-9. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Authorities charged 27-year-old Danielle Waller with hit-and-run involving a death. Waller is...
North Charleston police charge woman with fatal hit-and-run
The shopping center is coming to a vacant 9-acre site right before U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress...
New shopping center in Moncks Corner underway
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

The 9-acre property is being developed by Big Rock Partners Real Estate and it is being planned...
$180 mil assisted living facility in the works near Freshfields Village
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
The 80-year-old Brazilian soccer great went to the hospital last week for routine exams when...
Soccer great Pelé recovering from colon surgery to remove tumor
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady