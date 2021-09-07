SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies investigate shooting that killed 28-year-old man

Daquawn Cuttino, 28, died Monday night of apparent gunshot wounds, deputies say.
Daquawn Cuttino, 28, died Monday night of apparent gunshot wounds, deputies say.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the gunman in a deadly Monday night shooting.

Deputies found the body of Daquawn Caderri Cuttino, 28, on Brick Chimney Road near Sangamon Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies say he suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy for Cuttino has been scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
Authorities charged 27-year-old Danielle Waller with hit-and-run involving a death. Waller is...
North Charleston police charge woman with fatal hit-and-run
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
The shopping center is coming to a vacant 9-acre site right before U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress...
New shopping center in Moncks Corner underway

Latest News

For the third straight week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 4-day total of more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases
City council recently passed an ordinance, which requires a permit for any demonstration,...
Police defend Charleston protest policies as activists claim preferential treatment
The Gaillard Center’s first event with their new COVID-19 protocols has wrapped up, and...
Gaillard Center officials follow up on first event with new COVID-19 protocols
The road was closed earlier between Highway 61 and Medalowlawn. The package was found in the...
Wappoo Road re-opened following suspicious package investigation