Deputies investigate shooting that killed 28-year-old man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the gunman in a deadly Monday night shooting.

Deputies found the body of Daquawn Caderri Cuttino, 28, on Brick Chimney Road near Sangamon Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies say he suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy for Cuttino has been scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

