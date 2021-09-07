Deputies investigating after body found in Georgetown County

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Georgetown County Monday night.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area of Brick Chimney and Sagamon roads.

A report states a passing motorist notified authorities of the corpse on the side of the road around 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 843-546-5101.

