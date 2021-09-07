Deputies search for suspect after domestic-related shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is wanted by Darlington County deputies after a shooting Monday night sent one person to the hospital.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Marcus Drive in the Hartsville area.

As of Tuesday, the victim is in critical condition. Deputies said the shooting was domestic-related.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Jessie Washington. He is wanted for attempted murder.

If you have any information on Washington’s whereabouts, call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4105.

