SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies search for suspect after domestic-related shooting in Darlington County

Jessie Washington
Jessie Washington(Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is wanted by Darlington County deputies after a shooting Monday night sent one person to the hospital.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Marcus Drive in the Hartsville area.

As of Tuesday, the victim is in critical condition. Deputies said the shooting was domestic-related.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Jessie Washington. He is wanted for attempted murder.

If you have any information on Washington’s whereabouts, call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4105.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
Authorities charged 27-year-old Danielle Waller with hit-and-run involving a death. Waller is...
North Charleston police charge woman with fatal hit-and-run
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
The shopping center is coming to a vacant 9-acre site right before U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress...
New shopping center in Moncks Corner underway
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money
There has not been any word from the airport on reasons for the longer than normal lines.
TSA: ‘Arrival curve’ causes screening backup at Charleston airport
Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m.,...
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant police chief pushing for protest ordinance changes